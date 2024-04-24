Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
24 de abril de 2024
76°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
La Curvita de Pío pleases with its stuffed breast and chuletas can-can

The house specialty is the criollo menu, but these are, without a doubt, the two favorite dishes among customers of the San Lorenzo restaurant

April 24, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Mamposteao rice with stuffed chicken breast with churrasco (skirt steak) and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon with a white sauce, and chuletas can-can (fried pork chop) with tostones (fried green plantains); a passion fruit mojito and a piña colada. (Xavier Garcia)
Cesiach López Maldonado
By Cesiach López Maldonado

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

A spectacular view of the mountains and a cool countryside breeze are the perfect companions to enjoy the exquisite cuisine at La Curvita de Pío in San Lorenzo.

This two-story restaurant, located on Highway 916, in Barrio Cerro Gordo in the City of Samaritans, offers a family-friendly atmosphere and a diverse menu with a special criollo seasoning that invites you to try each of its delicacies.

According to its owner, José A. García González, the house specialty is criollo food, featuring two very popular dishes among diners. “Our specialty is the churrasco-stuffed chicken breast with the chef’s seasoning (Germán Pérez); it comes with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon with a white sauce, and served with mamposteao rice,” said the Samaritan merchant.

Another crowd-pleaser is the massive and crispy chuleta can-can. “The chuleta can-can is one of our top sellers, it flies off the shelves, and it comes with a side of tostones,” mentioned García González. Customers can also choose from grilled churrasco in their preferred sauce, churrasco strips, red snapper, shrimp prepared in various styles, octopus, fried meat, and chicken wings. These are served with their choice of accompaniment, ranging from mofongo, mamposteao rice, cilantro rice, white rice with beans, plantain tostones, breadfruit tostones, or mofongo balls.

This two-story restaurant is located in Barrio Cerro Gordo. 
This two-story restaurant is located in Barrio Cerro Gordo.  (Xavier Garcia)

The menu also includes montaditos, which despite being an appetizer, could easily become the main course. It consists of several tostones topped with a protein of choice, including: shrimp in butter, garlic, or criolla sauce, octopus, spicy crab, chicken, or churrasco.

Additionally, they offer their version of fried cheese with guava sauce and rellenos de papa (potato ball stuffed with meat) as appetizers, which are unique to the establishment. “Our rellenos are homemade; they’re made with ground beef and corned beef, and they sell really well. I bring them in every Friday, and they’re available as long as they last because they’re fresh, not frozen,” detailed the owner, who started the establishment in 2013 after spending three years trying to purchase the space that was also his favorite spot for entertainment.

“I’m from here, from Barrio Cerro Gordo; I live nearby and I always used to come here to play billiards and all that. I always wanted to have this business because I worked at a gas station, where I knew how to manage everything, so I decided to have my own,” said the entrepreneur. In the beginning, the merchant kept the original formula of just serving drinks in a small roadside establishment, until he was able to give his business idea an upgrade by adding food to the equation. That is how La Curvita de Pío transformed into a family restaurant.

Tostones with shrimp.
Tostones with shrimp. (Xavier Garcia)

“At first, it was just a tiny roadside bar with a billiards table. I spent about two years serving only drinks before I introduced food. Now we have two floors with a super family-friendly atmosphere, fresh countryside air, and a spectacular view. Plus, billiards are free; I don’t charge anything for it so people can enjoy themselves and have a good time,” emphasized García González, who invites everyone to “come to La Curvita de Pío, taste the chef’s food, and have an outdoor countryside experience.”

The establishment is open from Thursday to Sunday. Kitchen hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page at: The Curvita de Pio or call 787-585-9955.

Tags
Somos San LorenzoSan LorenzoSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Cesiach López Maldonado
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 24 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: