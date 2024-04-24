Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
24 de abril de 2024
76°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Restaurante Azafate in San Lorenzo: A variety of dishes the way you want them

The culinary concept specializes in meat cuts, seafood, and criolla food

April 24, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Arroz mamposteao with churrasco and coconut mojito. (Xavier Garcia)
By Raúl Camilo Torres

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

San Lorenzo.- If you find yourself worn out by work stress by the end of the week and you want to find relief in a comfortable peaceful environment, Restaurante Azafate in San Lorenzo is the ideal option for an enjoyable and secure time.

Located in Barrio Hato, the concept offers an extensive variety of main courses, appetizers, and picadera (finger foods), which, when accompanied by a diverse selection of refreshing beverages, will provide you with the immediate satisfaction you seek.

Run by its owner and head chef, Neftalí Almenas Gómez, the dining establishment prioritizes excellent customer service and top-notch quality in both the main dining area, equipped with air conditioning, and the comfortable outdoor terrace.

“We receive visitors from different towns across the island, although our main clientele is from here, from the town and nearby areas. That’s why we maintain a calm and respectful atmosphere. Many professionals and factory workers come here to unwind and find relief from the week’s stress” he commented.

Neftalí Almenas, owner of the establishment. 
Neftalí Almenas, owner of the establishment.  (Xavier Garcia)

With several screens for customer entertainment, primarily featuring sports programming and rustic-style decor, at Azafate, fun is one of its main attractions. “Karaoke is a hit. People come, pick their music, and start singing. They do duets and have a blast. The other day, a group came and spent hours singing until they couldn’t anymore,” said Almenas Gómez.

Among his culinary creations, the proprietor highlights El Napoleón, a dish consisting of “arroz mamposteao topped with a layer of ripe plantains. Customers can choose between fried meat or churrasco to go with it, and it comes with the house’s special sauce.”

Given the wide variety of clientele received there Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the menu caters to different tastes. “We serve traditional criolla dishes like mofongo, seafood, various meat cuts, and a kids’ menu featuring tenders, cheeseburgers, wings, and fried pork chunks, among others,” highlighted the owner.

The Wildberry Pama Frozen is a popular drink known for its refreshing blend of strawberry, pomegranate, Pama, and raspberry rum flavor. 
The Wildberry Pama Frozen is a popular drink known for its refreshing blend of strawberry, pomegranate, Pama, and raspberry rum flavor.  (Xavier Garcia)

One of the items made in Azafate on the spot is the Wildberry Pama Frozen, a popular drink known for its refreshing blend of strawberry, pomegranate, Pama, and raspberry rum flavor. “Very tasty. Many who come here regularly ask for it before ordering anything else,” he commented.

The clientele ranges from 70 to 100 customers per workday, but Almenas Gómez assures that the success of his restaurant lies in the service, quality, and freshness of the products served. “Many of the products we use are purchased from local farmers. I buy the smoked meat from a friend in Barrio Las Cuevas who specializes in it, and the spices, in general, are sourced from here in San Lorenzo,” he said.

Capable of accommodating up to 100 guests, the venue is ideal for hosting weddings, engagements, birthdays, social gatherings, and business meetings. “All reservations for events that are scheduled on days outside of our regular operating hours must be made at least one week in advance. This allows us enough time to prepare, including providing a specially selected dish for event attendees,” he highlighted.

For information on reservations, call 939-252-3000.

Azafate restaurant located in the Hato neighborhood in San Lorenzo.
Azafate restaurant located in the Hato neighborhood in San Lorenzo. (Xavier Garcia)
Tags
Somos San LorenzoSan LorenzoSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Raúl Camilo Torres
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 24 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: