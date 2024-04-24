Restaurante Azafate in San Lorenzo: A variety of dishes the way you want them

Lee la historia en español aquí.

San Lorenzo.- If you find yourself worn out by work stress by the end of the week and you want to find relief in a comfortable peaceful environment, Restaurante Azafate in San Lorenzo is the ideal option for an enjoyable and secure time.

Located in Barrio Hato, the concept offers an extensive variety of main courses, appetizers, and picadera (finger foods), which, when accompanied by a diverse selection of refreshing beverages, will provide you with the immediate satisfaction you seek.

Run by its owner and head chef, Neftalí Almenas Gómez, the dining establishment prioritizes excellent customer service and top-notch quality in both the main dining area, equipped with air conditioning, and the comfortable outdoor terrace.

“We receive visitors from different towns across the island, although our main clientele is from here, from the town and nearby areas. That’s why we maintain a calm and respectful atmosphere. Many professionals and factory workers come here to unwind and find relief from the week’s stress” he commented.

Neftalí Almenas, owner of the establishment. (Xavier Garcia)

With several screens for customer entertainment, primarily featuring sports programming and rustic-style decor, at Azafate, fun is one of its main attractions. “Karaoke is a hit. People come, pick their music, and start singing. They do duets and have a blast. The other day, a group came and spent hours singing until they couldn’t anymore,” said Almenas Gómez.

Among his culinary creations, the proprietor highlights El Napoleón, a dish consisting of “arroz mamposteao topped with a layer of ripe plantains. Customers can choose between fried meat or churrasco to go with it, and it comes with the house’s special sauce.”

Given the wide variety of clientele received there Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the menu caters to different tastes. “We serve traditional criolla dishes like mofongo, seafood, various meat cuts, and a kids’ menu featuring tenders, cheeseburgers, wings, and fried pork chunks, among others,” highlighted the owner.

The Wildberry Pama Frozen is a popular drink known for its refreshing blend of strawberry, pomegranate, Pama, and raspberry rum flavor. (Xavier Garcia)

One of the items made in Azafate on the spot is the Wildberry Pama Frozen, a popular drink known for its refreshing blend of strawberry, pomegranate, Pama, and raspberry rum flavor. “Very tasty. Many who come here regularly ask for it before ordering anything else,” he commented.

The clientele ranges from 70 to 100 customers per workday, but Almenas Gómez assures that the success of his restaurant lies in the service, quality, and freshness of the products served. “Many of the products we use are purchased from local farmers. I buy the smoked meat from a friend in Barrio Las Cuevas who specializes in it, and the spices, in general, are sourced from here in San Lorenzo,” he said.

Capable of accommodating up to 100 guests, the venue is ideal for hosting weddings, engagements, birthdays, social gatherings, and business meetings. “All reservations for events that are scheduled on days outside of our regular operating hours must be made at least one week in advance. This allows us enough time to prepare, including providing a specially selected dish for event attendees,” he highlighted.

For information on reservations, call 939-252-3000.