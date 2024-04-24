Bewitching paradise in San Lorenzo

Lee la historia en español aquí.

San Lorenzo.- Visiting San Lorenzo offers a natural and artistic experience that stimulates the senses due to its magnificent location among mountains, rivers, and the famous Caguas Valley. Originally, this vast expanse served as the primary agricultural source for the region.

One of its notable historical landmarks is La Casa Machín Ramos, now the headquarters for the Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism of San Lorenzo. It was declared a historic monument by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (IPRC) and included in the National Register of Historic Places in Puerto Rico in May 1989.

“This structure was built in 1883 by the Ramos Machín Alonso family, hence its name. It operated as a mall on the ground floor, while the upper level served as the residence for the family of landowner Don Pedro Machín y Flores,” explained Anamarys Lozada Rivera, director of the municipality’s Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism.

PUBLICIDAD

Casa Machín Ramos. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

With its hacienda criolla style, the building features an interlocking clay tile roof and offers a breathtaking view overlooking Río Cayrabón. Legend has it that in 1812, the martyr San Lorenzo appeared here, prompting a change in the town’s name from San Miguel de Hato Grande to what it is called today.

“Casa Machín Ramos, also known as the Ramos House by more recent generations, stands as the oldest functional structure in the city. It’s one of the cultural landmarks included in our pre-arranged tours on weekdays from 10 in the morning until noon. Special reservations are required for any schedule or day changes,” Lozada Rivera specified, noting that group sizes should not exceed 30 individuals.

The structure has a spacious interior hall with rustic brick details on its doors and walls, where art exhibitions are held. Additionally, it features a delightful backyard patio that is utilized for various social, musical, and gathering activities.

For reservations, call 787 736-3511: extensions 314 and 311.

2023/05/29 SOMOS San Lorenzo: Recorrido GFR Media Isabel Ferré Sadurní En esta foto: Recorrido. Teatro Priscila Flores. Isabel Ferré Sadurní (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Just across from La Casa Machín Ramos is the Priscila Flores Theater, a venue dedicated from its inception to the entertainment of the town and which is still used today for the enjoyment of artistic performances, films, activities, meetings, and workshops.

“In its early days over a century ago, it operated as a cinema, which was destroyed in 1928 by Hurricane San Felipe. It was later rebuilt, only to be destroyed by a fire in 1940, leading to another reconstruction, this time in concrete. This renovation included the installation of seats and air conditioning. Its name originates from 1986, when the municipal administration at the time christened the theater in honor of the singer Priscila Flores, honoring her as an exponent of traditional music. Priscila was better known as La Alondra de San Lorenzo,” remarked Lozada Rivera, emphasizing that the space features 309 seats across two levels.

PUBLICIDAD

Another place of significant historical value for local and Latin American culture is the Sala de Exhibición José Luis González, located in the Dr. Rafael Marcano Blanco Virtual Library on Luis Muñoz Rivera Sur Street in San Lorenzo. This center also serves the community’s academic needs and provides other services.

“It’s dedicated to the work of the great writer who, although born in the Dominican Republic, pursued his studies in Puerto Rico from the age of 4, and it was here where he began his fruitful career as a storyteller. His remains rest in the old cemetery of San Lorenzo, alongside his parents, who made this city their home,” emphasized Lozada Rivera.

Fe Leonor Borges Museum. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

The exhibition dedicated to the writer comprises a room filled with books, objects, articles, and photos showcasing the history linked to his works. The library as a whole serves as a venue for conferences and workshops, facilitates digital information searches, and provides assistance for individuals needing to conduct electronic transactions, all supervised by the staff working there Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for visitors.

For tourists interested in exploring the historical roots of the town of San Lorenzo, a visit to the Fe Leonor Borges Historical Museum is highly recommended. Situated on Valeriano Muñoz Street, the building originally housed a medical treatment center under the management of the Department of Health in the 1950s.

“The Fe Leonor Borges Historical Museum comprises six rooms displaying aspects of San Lorenzo’s history in education and culture, sports, economy, arts, cultural religiosity, and indigenous presence. It’s dedicated to Fe Leonor Borges, who was an educator and advocate who wanted to promote and preserve art and culture,” noted the municipality’s tourism director.

PUBLICIDAD

Virtual tours have been made available to students following the pandemic, demonstrating the museum’s capacity to adapt to modern educational needs.

Works of art in every corner

Raíces y Cultura mural by artist Raymond Guadalupe, located in Barrio Cerro Gordo. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Various murals in public spaces throughout San Lorenzo are drawing significant attention because of their distinct artistic qualities. These murals are part of the Turismo Muralista Samaritano (“Samaritan Mural Tourism”) project.

“For example, the piece ‘La Samaritana,’ painted by our artist Héctor Hoyos, is located in the El Bosque Community,” emphasized Lozada Rivera. The mural “La Pluma de la Mariposa” is also located there.

Meanwhile, in the passive park of Jardines de San Lorenzo, one can find other works by the same artist, inspired by flowers and abstract landscapes of the town’s mountains.

As part of the muralist ensemble, there is an immense piece in Barrio Cerro Gordo created by painter Raymond Guadalupe, capturing the essence of our cultural roots and Puerto Rico’s evolution.

In honor of veterans

A structure that honors the bravery of war heroes is the Museo del Veterano (”Veteran’s Museum), where services are also provided to assist this population.

“It’s a very unique structure that serves as a center to aid the veterans of our region with their essential health services and provide assistance to families. It was painted to simulate camouflage uniform, a work by the Samaritan painter Héctor Hoyos Ortega,” explained the tourism director.

Inside, various exhibitions of photos, equipment, uniforms, decorations, and assorted military items can be found. It is dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant Colonel Ángel Escribano Aponte for his contribution in the Korean War as part of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

PUBLICIDAD

The locale is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Visits are coordinated through the Office of Art, Culture and Tourism.

Pure natural beauty

Siete Chorros in San Lorenzo. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Another place you cannot miss when visiting this town is Siete Chorros (“Seven Waterfalls”), where you will find seven waterfalls over 10 feet high cascading into a natural pool. There is also La Playita del 9 in the Barrio Cayaguás, both located on Highway 9912.

“Although it’s a private area, admission to Siete Chorros is free for visitors, and it includes a restaurant. Restaurante Siete Chorros operates Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The waterfalls can be visited from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you want to know more about the place, call 787-372-1855,” emphasized the tourism director, adding that guided tours through the wooded area are also available there.

As for La Playita del 9, it is a public spot equipped with gazebos and barbecue areas. Families can enjoy various pools of different depths. Entrance is free of charge.

Montaña Santa

A Catholic pilgrimage site located in Barrio Espino, particularly frequented during Holy Week.

Dating back to the late 19th century, it gained significance as a spiritual locale after local farmers reported sightings of the Virgin Mary. In 1985, it was officially designated as a Sanctuary by the Catholic Church. Adolfo Ruiz Medina is credited with the earliest accounts of the sightings.

For decades, believers in the mountains reported a special sensation of peace. The area was often visited by the missionary Brothers Cheo for preaching, and today, it attracts many Christians who assemble at the shrine dedicated to the Virgen del Carmen, as well as those who trek to an emblematic rocky formation.