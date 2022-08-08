💬See comments
Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez asked the White House for legal, economic, and technical support to confront the Fiscal Oversight Board’s attempts to invalidate the recently approved “labor reform”.
Monday, August 8, 2022 - 11:33 a.m.
