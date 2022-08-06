Washington - The U.S. Senate confirmed last Thursday Puerto Rican Jaime Areizaga Soto as chairman of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Wednesday, the Veterans Affairs Committee also unanimously recommended Areizaga Soto, who will lead an entity that reviews benefit claims filed by veterans.

Last week, Areizaga Soto appeared at a U.S. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing to address his nomination, made last April by President Joe Biden.

Colonel Jaime Areizaga-Soto served as the Principal Deputy General Counsel of the National Guard Bureau (NGB), and he is the first Puerto Rican brigadier general in the Army JAG (Judge Advocate General) Corps.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Carmen Cantor was sworn in Thursday as Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs after having served two and a half years as U.S. ambassador to the Federation of Micronesian States. She was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Department of the Interior, with her family.