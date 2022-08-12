Opinión
13 de abril de 2024
75°lluvia moderada
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Lajas is Known for its Flavor 

The Black Steakhouse & Pizza has an extensive menu that merges Puerto Rican and Italian cuisine

April 13, 2024 - 11:00 PM

The Black Steakhouse & Pizza, a well-known restaurant in Lajas, is characterized by its delicious dishes and its lunch specials. (Especial / Xavier García )
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Lajas.- When it comes to a wide variety of beef cuts, as well as Puerto Rican and international cuisine, you can find “the best of both worlds” in downtown Lajas.

After several years working in foodservice in southwestern Puerto Rico, Carlos Nazario Ocasio opened his own restaurant in 2014: The Black Steakhouse & Pizza.

“It was a dream of mine to open my own restaurant, which started out as a hobby, but I just kept at it. I decided to stay in restaurants; it became my area of work,” said Nazario Ocasio, who went to grad school for forensic investigation.

This chef never thought that he would be able to make a living from his hobby, which he is passionate about, in such a short time. This would force him to take the step of opening his own restaurant.

The Black Steakhouse & Pizza, well-known in Lajas, is characterized by its delicious dishes and its lunch specials.

From Monday to Saturday, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, they offer diners around seven to nine lunch options ranging from soups, chicken, carne frita (fried pork chunks), grilled chicken breast, stewed meat, corned beef, mofongos (fried plantain mash) and fried porkchops, all for a price they consider reasonable for their customers.

Their Italian menu features staples such as lasagna, calzone, pasta, and more than 15 kinds of pizza with a variety of ingredients.

Their à la carte menu includes surf and turf rice and mofongos stuffed with grouper, shrimp, octopus, or chicken. They also specialize in beef cuts such as cowboy steak, tomahawk steak, their famous ribeye, churrasco (skirt steak) and chuleta can can, accompanied with arroz mamposteao (stewed rice and beans), tostones (fried plantains), amarillos (ripe fried plantains), mofongos, salad, and other side dishes.

Beverages include a variety of beers, cocktails, mojitos, piña coladas, sangría, and wines from countries such as the United States, Italy, Argentina and Spain. To close with a flourish, they offer their diners homemade desserts such as coffee, cheese, vanilla or coconut flan.

Ingredients such as squash, peppers, cilantro, beef, pineapple, and mint are purchased from local farmers and suppliers.

“People come because of the quality, flavor, and our servings. Our portions are unique, as we serve a little more than normal,” said the lajeño.

The chef also offers catering services for private activities.

Future plans

Given the lack of specialized culinary seminars in the country’s southwest, Nazario Ocasio plans to open a culinary school.

“I’m going to take a little break from the kitchen and I’m going to teach and offer seminars, workshops on hors d’oeuvres trays, beef cuts, cakes, desserts…” shared the chef and owner of the project, which is yet to have a start date.

The restaurant, located at 65 Infantería #5 in Lajas, is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, and Sundays from 11:00 am to 7:00 p.m. To order, call 787-899-2706.

Somos LajasLajasSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diana Ojeda
Diana OjedaArrow Icon
