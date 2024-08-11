Opinión
11 de agosto de 2024
82°aguaceros
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Law 54 turns 35: “I believe it is still our main tool”

Four key figures in the 1989 feminist movement recall the unanswered violence at the time, the progress made and the challenges still to be overcome in the fight against gender-based violence

August 11, 2024 - 7:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Prior to the entry into force of Law 54, cases of gender violence were handled using the Penal Code. (Nahira Montcourt)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticiasgenesis.ibarra@gfrmedia.com

More than three decades ago, resistance to recognizing gender-based violence was the norm. Without a legal framework to assist potential victims in a patriarchal society, few cases reached the authorities. And those that did were minimized as extraordinary matters, far removed from reality.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Génesis Ibarra VázquezArrow Icon
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez es periodista graduada en Comunicaciones de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, con experiencia en periodismo digital, radio y prensa escrita. Realizó su transición del mundo académico al...
