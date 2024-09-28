Opinión
Raúl Juliá
28 de septiembre de 2024
86°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Limited opening of Vieques hospital delayed until the end of the year

Initially, the new facility will only be offering dialysis services, while the trauma and delivery rooms, instead of being enabled for the first phase, will be left for 2025

September 28, 2024 - 3:00 PM

The dialysis center and the trauma and delivery rooms will be located on the left side of the facility, which is currently under construction. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Vieques - The construction of the new hospital in this island municipality -a facility that the administration of Pedro Pierluisi had promised would open its doors between August and September- is delayed and is not expected to begin operating in its first phase, at least until the end of the year, when only the dialysis center services will be inaugurated.

