Initially, the new facility will only be offering dialysis services, while the trauma and delivery rooms, instead of being enabled for the first phase, will be left for 2025
September 28, 2024 - 3:00 PM
Vieques - The construction of the new hospital in this island municipality -a facility that the administration of Pedro Pierluisi had promised would open its doors between August and September- is delayed and is not expected to begin operating in its first phase, at least until the end of the year, when only the dialysis center services will be inaugurated.
