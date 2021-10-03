💬See comments
Popular lawmaker Luis Raúl Torres asked Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva to begin efforts to have Congress appoint a trustee to oversee the power grid reconstruction process and to cancel LUMA Energy’s contract.
Sunday, October 3, 2021 - 5:06 p.m.
