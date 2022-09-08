If the Pedro Pierluisi administration cancels the LUMA Energy contract, as has been pondered internally and demanded by his party members, lawmakers and some civic sectors, the consortium will use for its benefit a list of hundreds of failures in the generation system, a string of alleged obstacles by the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and its governing board, not implementing plans that would be key to the transformation of the power grid and regulatory decisions that would not make the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract possible.