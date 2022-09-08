Dorado – Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said yesterday he was confident that his administration would come out successful in the hearings that Congress will hold this month to evaluate the island’s recovery process after Hurricane María, the operation of the power grid, and PROMESA Act.

“Yes, I am sure we will because, if you compare with other jurisdictions, for example, New Orleans, after Katrina, we are advancing more than what was seen in New Orleans, and in other areas of the United States, these projects development is similar,” the governor said.

“The first years (after a natural disaster) are emergency. They are to repair, but not necessarily to improve, and then comes permanent work, which is what has happened here,” he told the press before participating in the government services fair called “Fortaleza por Puerto Rico,” in Dorado.

The US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management has called for a public hearing on Puerto Rico’s recovery five years after Hurricane Maria hit the island on the 15th. The discussion will include a review of the power grid operation.

Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, who is a member of the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said yesterday that she has asked to call the heads of LUMA Energy, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) and the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), among others. González has requested to cancel LUMA’s contract.

The US House Natural Resources Committee has also scheduled for September 22 the hearing previously announced by its chairman, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), to evaluate PROMESA Act and the power grid.

González indicated that the Natural Resources Committee’s public hearing will hear testimony on the power grid, although it will focus on PROMESA Act, the island’s fiscal and public debt crisis, and the work of the Fiscal Oversight Board overseeing Puerto Rico’s public finances.

A panel will discuss the state of Puerto Rico’s energy system, according to González.

Pierluisi said that the Joe Biden administration has been “a blessing” for the island, and he said he will make that clear in Congress.

About the power grid, the governor insisted that he is keeping LUMA Energy on “probation.

On the other hand, there are six, not five, Puerto Ricans still waiting for confirmation since the Senate has not yet approved the appointment of Lester Martínez López as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.

Among others, the group includes Gina Méndez Miró, Camille Vélez Rivé and María Antongiorgi Jordán nominated as judges in San Juan federal court.