The consortium indicated that during the next few days it will carry out rigorous tests on the equipment, while there is still concern about possible interruptions in the area of Boquerón, in Cabo Rojo
June 24, 2024 - 8:10 PM
Once placed on its base at the Santa Isabel substation, LUMA Energy reported Sunday that it is now in the process of assembling the components of the mega-transformer that will replace the broken unit that, since June 2, affects the power service for the residents of the municipality, as well as those of Coamo and Aibonito.
