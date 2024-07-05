Opinión
5 de julio de 2024
89°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
LUMA Energy starts complex vegetation clearing project amid questions from Fiscal Board over delays

The project started its first phase in the last week of June, but work in most of the regions will start, at best, by the end of the year

July 5, 2024 - 12:34 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to LUMA, at the conclusion of the clearing program, interruptions will have been reduced by 45%. (David Villafañe)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticias

A little more than a week after LUMA Energy began the first stage of a vegetation clearing project that is estimated to take over three years to complete - and which is the consortium's main bet to reduce the duration and frequency of blackouts - the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) questioned the delay in starting the work and the "level of urgency" exhibited, so far, by the electric system operator.

