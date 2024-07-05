The project started its first phase in the last week of June, but work in most of the regions will start, at best, by the end of the year
The project started its first phase in the last week of June, but work in most of the regions will start, at best, by the end of the year
A little more than a week after LUMA Energy began the first stage of a vegetation clearing project that is estimated to take over three years to complete - and which is the consortium’s main bet to reduce the duration and frequency of blackouts - the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) questioned the delay in starting the work and the “level of urgency” exhibited, so far, by the electric system operator.
