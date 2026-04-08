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Man sought in Puerto Rico after being accused of raping and killing his partner in Pennsylvania

Rafael Durán Malavé, 32, faces charges of murder and rape

April 8, 2026 - 1:31 PM

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Authorities believe that Rafael Durán Malavé, who lived with victim Amanda Abeana Tussie Makor, fled to Puerto Rico shortly after the crime. (Archivo)
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
By Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Periodista de Breaking Newsyaritza.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The Dauphin County Police, in Pennsylvania, requested citizen collaboration to find the whereabouts of Rafael Iván Durán Malavé, 32, accused of raping and murdering his partner, Amanda Abeana Tussie Makor, 25, and fleeing to Puerto Rico.

According to the preliminary investigation, Durán Malavé fled to Puerto Rico on March 28, the same day Makor was murdered. Her body was discovered on March 30 in the bathroom of her Progress Avenue apartment in Susquehanna.

According to police, an autopsy revealed that she died from asphyxiation due to traumatic injuries, including strangulation and severe chest compression. The Dauphin Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and found evidence of rape.

Authorities believe that Durán Malavé, who lived with Makor, fled to Puerto Rico shortly after the crime, “indicating an awareness of guilt and an attempt to evade capture,” according to WGAL (Channel 8), a television station licensed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“You can’t do that as a human being. When you do something that is not right, you should immediately turn yourself in to the authorities,” Abbo Adamou, an eight-year resident of the apartment complex, told the aforementioned media outlet.

Court documents - cited by WGAL - indicate that Makor and Durán Malavé allegedly arrived at the apartment around 5:30 p.m. on March 28. Someone called the police around 11:00 a.m. on March 30, when the body was found.

Surveillance footage and license plate readers allegedly captured him driving Makor’s car, a 2006 Toyota Camry, into Harrisburg International Airport. The vehicle was later found in the airport parking area.

“On the morning of March 30, 2026, the Susquehanna Township Police Department was dispatched following a report of a female found deceased inside her residence. An investigation was immediately initiated, which determined the cause of death to be homicide,” the preliminary report from the Susquehanna Police states.

The police report states that a warrant was issued for Durán Malavé on April 6 for murder, which “remains active.” As such, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or by email at dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public,” the police report said.

Makor’s family told WGAL that the victim had just begun a career in marketing after graduating from Penn State Harrisburg. The victim attended Susquehanna Township High School and was also a vocalist, according to her family.

“Amanda Tussie Makor, a radiant and beloved daughter, sister and friend, departed this world on March 30 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the age of 24. Although her time here was brief, she lived with a fullness, a passion and a faith that most people spend a lifetime searching for,” said her uncle, Steve Makor.

The victim was born on January 14, 2002 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She worked as a licensed nursing assistant and home health caregiver, caring for seniors, until she recently began her career in marketing at Lowe’s.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
PensilvaniaPuerto RicoServicio de Alguaciles federalFugitivos
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Yaritza Rivera ClementeArrow Icon
Periodista loiceña con más de ocho años de experiencia en prensa escrita. Trabajó para el periódico El Vocero cubriendo temas de "breaking news" y Legislatura. En sus años de experiencia, cubrió...
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