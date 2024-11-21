Opinión
Raúl Juliá
21 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Manuel Laboy dismisses Jenniffer González’s promise to eliminate COR3 as it would infringe on the requirements for the disbursement of federal funds

The creation of the agency, in 2017, was required by president Donald Trump, who will return to the White House in January

November 21, 2024 - 3:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy stressed that the requirement for an “expert” office in the management of federal funds remains in place. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

For the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, Governor-elect Jenniffer González’s promise to eliminate the agency that, since 2017, has been in charge of processing requests for reconstruction projects and funds from the federal government would not only violate the requirements for the disbursement of the money, but would also place new obstacles to the progress of the works promoted by agencies, municipalities and nonprofit entities.

Tags
COR3Jenniffer GonzálezManuel LaboyPedro Pierluisi
Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
