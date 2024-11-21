For the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, Governor-elect Jenniffer González’s promise to eliminate the agency that, since 2017, has been in charge of processing requests for reconstruction projects and funds from the federal government would not only violate the requirements for the disbursement of the money, but would also place new obstacles to the progress of the works promoted by agencies, municipalities and nonprofit entities.