The creation of the agency, in 2017, was required by president Donald Trump, who will return to the White House in January
November 21, 2024 - 3:10 PM
The creation of the agency, in 2017, was required by president Donald Trump, who will return to the White House in January
November 21, 2024 - 3:10 PM
For the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, Governor-elect Jenniffer González’s promise to eliminate the agency that, since 2017, has been in charge of processing requests for reconstruction projects and funds from the federal government would not only violate the requirements for the disbursement of the money, but would also place new obstacles to the progress of the works promoted by agencies, municipalities and nonprofit entities.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: