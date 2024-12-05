Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
5 de diciembre de 2024
85°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:María Conte Miller is determined to continue developing the potential of Forensic Sciences

Conte Miller explained why she accepted the invitation of Governor-elect Jenniffer González to remain in the position she has held for the second time since 2019

December 5, 2024 - 1:49 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
María Conte Miller directed the Institute of Forensic Sciences, for the first time, ICF under the administration of Luis Fortuño (2009 to 2012). (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

Dr. María Conte Miller’s decision to remain at the helm of the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) for the next four years was mainly motivated by the need to guarantee the continuity of the agency’s operations and to achieve the development of several projects aimed at reducing or eliminating the waiting time in areas of analysis, such as ballistics and forensic serology.

RELATED
Tags
Maria ConteJenniffer González
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leysa Caro González
Leysa Caro GonzálezArrow Icon
Empleada de GFR Media desde el 2005, Leysa Caro González comenzó como reportera del periódico Primera Hora, trabajando para la sección Volando Alto, un producto que estaba dirigido a los estudiantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 5 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: