Washington - The White House and congressional leaders reached a consensus agreement on a resolution proposing to extend the federal budget through December 11 to avoid the government partial shutdown on October 1, without reauthorizing the nearly $1 billion in Medicaid that will be lost next week.

The bipartisan agreement, however, proposes emergency assistance allocations for Puerto Rico and the other territories due to the pandemic, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last night.

The House was ready to approve the resolution last night. The vote was to take place earlier but was postponed for several hours while Pelosi negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on issues related to nutrition aid and assistance to farmers.

On Monday, the Democratic majority on the Rules Committee rejected an amendment by Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González seeking to reauthorize the use of the $1 billion in Medicaid funds that the Wanda Vázquez Garced administration indicated will remain unused by the beginning of the new federal fiscal year on October 1.

González' proposal was aimed at extending the use of the funds until September 2021, but until Monday night, no one had warned the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that the $2.916 billion allocated by Congress for this fiscal year would not be fully used.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) that Senate Republicans wanted to limit the issues in the resolution, but that she will seek to examine the Medicaid issue early in 2021. Senate Republicans made no expressions in favor of reauthorizing the funds.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Republican Charles Grassley (Iowa) said yesterday, through a spokesman, that he had no comments.

“We continued our talks seeking that the FY2020 Medicaid funds were available until they are used,” said the governor’s representative and executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Jennifer Storipan.

However, Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko has indicated that reauthorizing the $1 billion would not be helpful, as she anticipates that between $300 million and $600 million of the $2.8 billion allocated for FY 2021 will also remain unused.

The Board refuses to expand the number of people with access to the Puerto Rico government’s health plan because the entity considers it inconsistent with the fiscal plan to offer medical services to citizens with non-recurring funds since they would not be available for fiscal year 2022.

Governor Vázquez Garced informed the congressional leadership on September 1 that due to the coronavirus pandemic and controls by the Oversight Board, her government will leave up to $1.054 billion of the $2.916 billion in Medicaid funds allocated for this federal fiscal year, which expires on September 30, unused.

The $2.916 billion package was part of an increase in funds approved in December 2019 that totaled about $5.7 billion for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Commissioner González reaffirmed, despite what other sources suggesting including former Governor Jorge Dávila’s campaign director on Radio Isla - that it was not until 1 September, through a letter by Vázquez Garced, that she learned that up to $1.054 billion would remain unused. In April, MSC president Roberto Pando had already warned that at least $500 million could remain unused.

In San Juan, former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for Washington Resident Commissioner, who revealed Vázquez Garced’s letter on September 9, said it is clear that the New Progressive Party’s (PNP) “internal war” has affected communication between the governor and the commissioner.

But Acevedo Vila said that a lack of action on this issue in Washington is affecting the Commissioner, whom he criticized for saying - warning that the potential loss of funds will not affect the traditional services of the Vital Plan - that the funds that can be left unused were “a surplus.” The Commissioner told Telemundo Puerto Rico that she meant that these are additional funds.

The Commissioner, who has rejected in her social networks criticism by her political opponent, said that Governor Vázquez Garced and the Board were responsible for the responsibility for these funds. “I am trying to solve the problem of the government and the Board,” Commissioner González said Monday in a Facebook broadcast.