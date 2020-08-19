The Medical Task Force urged Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced yesterday to order closing indoor malls and restaurants dining rooms in her new executive order and to maintain the current restrictive measures, as a strategy to stop the exponential increase of COVID-19 cases on the island.

“In view of the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Puerto Rico and to avoid another lockdown, it is imperative to adopt additional measures to reduce the spread of the virus,” the Medical Task Force stressed in the report delivered to the governor, which El Nuevo Día could access.

The measures would have to be extended at least until Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The Medical Task Force seeks to stop the progressive increase in infections, save lives, and prevent the collapse of health systems. Doctors recalled that in June, the average daily death rate from the virus was zero to one, while it is now four to five.

PUBLICIDAD

Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano said yesterday that “everyone agrees” and that “there was consensus” between the health and economic teams. The truth, however, is that the Medical Task Force had already advanced that there were agreements regarding the need for more restrictive measures, but that they would make their final recommendations to the governor without the absolute consensus with the economic sector.

Vázquez Garced is expected to announce new restrictions today, however, it still remains to be seen to what extent she will accept the Medical Task Force´s final recommendations.

“We are aware that we are at a moment where drastic changes are necessary to stop the way the epidemic is moving,” said epidemiologist Juan Carlos Reyes, representing the medical “task force, in a previous interview with El Nuevo Día.

The experts documented in their report that adopting more restrictive measures since July to control the significant spread of the virus - through executive orders 2020-054, 2020-057 and 2020-060 of July 16, 22 and 31, 2020, respectively - has not worked.

“Despite these restrictive measures, the documented trend in Puerto Rico reflects that the number of unique cases confirmed by molecular testing reported daily has not significantly decreased. In addition, we consistently see a similar approximate number of probable or pending serologic tests,” the Medical Task Force said.

According to the experts, if the current trend continues, by August 22, 2020, there could be 2,419 confirmed cases on the island weekly, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,708. The Medical Task Force acknowledges in the report that in recent weeks reality has exceeded projections.

PUBLICIDAD

“On July 13, 2020, this Medical Task Force projected that, following the trend back then, Puerto Rico would reach 5,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases by August 13, 2020,” they explained.

However, by August 14, 2020, despite the prevention and restrictive measures, there were 10,730 positive cases confirmed, “a figure that exceeds twice our projection.

The new measures must continue at least 21 days to effectively evaluate whether the expected results were achieved. Different health sectors supported these recommendations.

“We discussed this at a meeting with all medical groups, and basically we all agreed with the recommendations,” Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the Puerto Rico College of Physicians and Surgeons, told this newspaper.

The College of Practical Nursing, through its spokesman, Julio Irson, reacted in the same direction.

“Unfortunately, we have to close malls, we have to implement another type of mechanism so that people can participate,” he said.

Both organizations also urged that recommendations to close indoor restaurant dining rooms also apply to community kitchens, and to only offer “carry out” service.

Medical Task Force also asks mandatory use of masks

The medical “task force” also urged the governor to promote legislation to reinforce the universal use of masks among citizens and compliance with that rule.

“We stress the urgency of establishing government legislation for the use of masks and compliance with that rule. Such legislation, as mentioned above, should include warnings, fines, and permit revocation, among others, as necessary,” the Medical Task Force said in its report.

According to the experts “much flexibility or even omission has been perceived in complying with the guidelines related to the use of masks or nose-mouth covering for the population and the recommended physical distance (minimum of 6 feet between people)”.

PUBLICIDAD

“We recommend that state and municipal authorities or government agencies continue to implement warnings or closures of businesses where employees or owners fail to comply with these mitigation measures,” the report reads.

The president of the Puerto Rico College of Physicians and Surgeons said this recommendation has been reiterated on several occasions, but the executive mansion seems reluctant to it.

“Fortaleza had told us that, in most places, they had done it by executive order, but I think a law will make it stronger,” Ramos said.

“Yes, definitely, there are a lot of people who comply (with the use of the mask), most of them comply, those who are creating the problem are the ones who don’t comply. Although they are fewer, they are still a significant number,” Ramos explained.

Wearing masks – covering mouth and nose -- constant hand washing and physical distancing are the basic measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re not asking people to make big sacrifices,” Ramos said.

“There are a lot of people you hear saying, ‘I haven’t met anyone with COVID,’ as if to give the impression that it’s not true (the emergency). You don’t want to meet anyone with COVID. This is a sad disease, people die alone, family members are desperate because they can’t go see their loved one, you don’t want to see you or a family member with COVID,” he said.

The medical “task force” also proposed to review self-certification processes for economic sectors or businesses, “including better-defined regulations, which are more comprehensive and better supervised”.

PUBLICIDAD

They also asked to strengthen tracing systems for travelers arriving through the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Isla Verde.

“The implementation of the inspection measures announced for passengers at the airport from July 15, 2020, should be strengthened, including a more effective passenger tracking system in compliance and monitoring of the commitment to carry out the test as established in the aforementioned regulation,” the group said in its report.

“The implementation of screening measures announced for passengers arriving at the airport from July 15, 2020, should be strengthened, including a more effective passenger tracing system,” in compliance with and monitoring the commitment to be tested “as established in the above-mentioned regulation,” the Medical Task´s report said.