Starting next year, Medicare Advantage plans in Puerto Rico will see a large cut in the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) allocations, but will now be phased in, said Roberto Pando Cintrón, president of the Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Plans Association (MMAPA)

In the first year, Pando Cintrón explained, Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will see a reduction of $800 million - as initially projected - but between $75 million and $200 million.

If the coming adjustment results softer than MMAPA’s initial projections, it is the result of the efforts that several Puerto Rican groups and leaders have made in Washington, according to Pando Cintrón.

Last Friday, after intense lobbying by MMAPA, but also a campaign by the industry leaders and organized patient groups in the United States, CMS decided to phase in its new health condition risk model - to determine premiums- over three years and, therefore, cuts will also be phased in over three years.

MMAPA expects that future cuts to the island will be softer than those estimated for 2024 or that to achieve parity, which they have been asking for years in Washington.

What does the decision mean?

Due to this situation, the also president of MCS Advantage did not rule out that the reductions to be implemented next cycle will impact the operation of the island´s health industry, which may result in reducing corporate staff, less money to manage the drug benefit, and fewer resources to serve thousands of patients with chronic diseases in Puerto Rico.

“The $800 million (cut) threat dropped to between $75 million and $200 million,” Pando said in an interview with El Nuevo Día. “The challenges in the Medicare Advantage program for 2024 will remain in terms of how to address providers’ compensation and benefits. Drug costs are going to increase. On that line, there’s going to be an estimated 8 percent increase. Inflation cost, that’s at the highest levels in history, will have to be managed.”

Although this cut will mean changes in coverage for Advantage plan beneficiaries, Pando Cintrón expressed relief with CMS’s decision to phase in the cut over three years.

“We have saved Puerto Rico from a reduction that would have been very negative, catastrophic in terms of cuts from one year to the next,” Pando Cintrón said.

“But the challenge continues because inequity remains and the change from 2023 to 2024 brings us a budget adjustment that does not help manage inflationary expenses,” he stressed.

The impact on patients

Regarding the impact these cuts will have on patients and providers, Pando Cintrón admitted that there may be changes in the coverage offered to beneficiaries, higher premiums, higher co-payments in drug coverage, and a reduction in patient benefits. He said that these are changes that, each of the four Advantage plans operating on the island, will have to decide.

He explained that, since 2018, plans have been able to annually improve the offerings because they had funds to make adjustments to face inflation and add benefits.

“These benefits have been improved annually. That’s going to be different. At the beneficiaries and providers level, the change typically seen is that we started helping people pay for Medicare Part B more, and pharmacy copays went down quite a bit,” he said.

“Right now there are no copay offerings. That’s going to bring an additional challenge,” Pando said.

In that sense, there may be plans that, in the future, may not be able to offer to cover drug copayments or may have to significantly reduce what they offer.

According to Pando Cintrón, an Advantage plan in Puerto Rico spends between 30 percent to 35 percent of every dollar on drug costs, while in the United States, it is 15 percent.

In simple terms, CMS establishes the premium for each Advantage beneficiary considering a series of factors, among them, prevalent medical conditions. These conditions are classified under different codes that, in turn, are used by providers to bill for services provided to each patient. Faced with a pattern of potential abuses, documented in several studies in the mainland, CMS changed its risk model, which includes no longer paying for some 2,500 codes.

Pando Cintrón explained that the 2,500 codes - or conditions that were at risk of being left out of the coverage- will be affected, but now, with a coverage of only one-third of the cost in 2024.

In the case of Puerto Rico, the problem is that the premium per month received by health providers is much lower than that anywhere else in the United States, the Virgin Islands, or Hawaii.

Specifically, according to MMAPA data, premiums or payments per member per month to Advantage plans in Puerto Rico are 39 percent lower than the U.S. average and 21 percent lower than in the Virgin Islands.

As a result, even if the premium per month increases as projected now, it would not be enough to offset the impact of CMS’s revision of the risk model.

“It’s not that health care is more expensive, it’s that the budget is 40 percent lower and that includes money, which leaves us with less money for provider payments,” he stated.

Lobbying for parity

Pando Cintrón said that, due to the cuts projected for the next few years, he expects that several sectors can come together, as happened this time, to ask for parity in payments for Puerto Rico.

In fact, for Pando Cintrón, the change in CMS’s decision is the result of the unified message by the private, public, and community sectors.

Pando Cintrón recalled that Advantage plan beneficiaries on the island are excluded from certain Part D benefits, which covers drugs, as well as from Medicare savings programs that help pay for Part B, which covers non-hospital medical services. Besides, Puerto Rico is excluded from Supplemental Security Income.

He said they now seek that “the conversation that started to address the inequities with Puerto Rico continues. That we continue talking so that, once and for all, we can fix this and avoid cuts in years two and three and protect resources that reach the beneficiaries of Puerto Rico,” he said. “We are very hopeful, and we are counting on the inequity discussion to continue and that by 2025 and 2026 we can change the situation with the cuts and protect the program and its beneficiaries in Puerto Rico.”