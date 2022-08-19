💬See comments
Technology, changing consumer preferences and even the pandemic have accelerated the transformation of the retail sector, with companies increasingly looking for more innovative experiences to attract and retain customers.
- ⎙
Friday, August 19, 2022 - 5:28 p.m.
Technology, changing consumer preferences and even the pandemic have accelerated the transformation of the retail sector, with companies increasingly looking for more innovative experiences to attract and retain customers.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: