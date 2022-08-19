Next October, Clickéalo will reach another level, as it will officially launch the platform in the metaverse. This will be available on Apple and Android mobile device operating systems.
Next October, Clickéalo will reach another level, as it will officially launch the platform in the metaverse. This will be available on Apple and Android mobile device operating systems. (Suministrada)

Technology, changing consumer preferences and even the pandemic have accelerated the transformation of the retail sector, with companies increasingly looking for more innovative experiences to attract and retain customers.

💬See comments