The institutional accreditor Middle States Commission on Higher Education requested the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) for supplemental information “providing further evidence of a clearly articulated and transparent governance structure that outlines roles, responsibilities, and accountability for inclusive decision making by each constituency, including the institution’s legally constituted governing body, administration, faculty, staff, and students, as well as any related entities,” months after new appointments amid allegations of irregularities at the institution.