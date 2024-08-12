Miguel Romero orders opening of San Juan shelters and cancels school classes

Editor’s note: Access news and updates related to the potential passage of Tropical Cyclone Five through Puerto Rico for free. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

Given the possibility that Puerto Rico will experience storm conditions in the coming hours, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero ordered the opening, starting tomorrow at noon, of two shelters for bedridden patients and homeless people.

Meanwhile, he reported the cancellation of classes in the capital’s educational system, which just began the new school year this Monday. “This is a system that we were watching since early and last week we started with a mitigation plan in vulnerable communities,” said the municipal executive during a press conference from the Municipal Operations Center (COE).

He said that since last August 5, municipal brigades cleaned the streams in the communities of Villa Nevares and Cantera, as well as the sewage systems and carried out debris collection work.

Also he stated that a room at the Hoare Diagnostic and Treatment Center will be a shelter for bedridden patients whose lives depend on medical equipment. Meanwhile, the homeless will be placed in the Buen Consejo community center. The latter has a capacity for 50 people.

In addition, he is analyzing the possibility -together with the state government- of setting up two additional shelters in the Juan Ponce de Léon and Ernesto Ramos Antonini schools, located in the San José and Barrio Obrero areas, respectively. “Both are communities susceptible to flooding,” he expressed while pointing out that the working hours of the first responders have been extended.

“If there is anyone who out of concern, because the area where they live is prone to flooding, wants to move to a shelter, they can do so tomorrow (Tuesday),” Romero stressed.

In effect, he anticipated the activation of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum kitchen from where some 9,000 hot meals can be produced. “For us, at the municipal level, the most important thing is the mitigation efforts we are making to, to the extent that we can... attend to all the communities that are susceptible to flooding,” he explained.

DRNA pump systems to be inspected

Romero said that this afternoon he will make a tour to inspect the pump systems administered by the Department of Natural Resources (DNER), which historically have faced problems during heavy rain events.

Among the stations administered by the state government is the one on Baldorioty de Castro Avenue, Parada 22 and Parada 18, in San Juan. “I want to make sure that they are working and that they have everything they need to minimize the risk of flooding, as far as it can be minimized. It will depend on the magnitude of the waters we receive,” he said.

Recently an area of Ocean Park, in Condado, flooded as a result of rains that fell in the area, but the mayor said the situation was due to a bag of garbage that was blocking a culvert. “Once it was removed, the information I have is that it (the water) went down... in the last events we have had the experience has been that (the pumps) have been working, so we hope it will be the same,” he said.

The pump houses were built for flood control, so they are located in or near flood-prone areas. They have a system that discharges runoff water into lagoons or directly into the sea through canals or pipes.

As for the pump stations operated by the Municipality, located in Puerto Nuevo, Rexach Avenue and on Bechara Street, Romero assured that they are working properly. “They all have fuel and are well attended,” he mentioned.

For more information about the shelters, San Juan residents can contact 787-480-2222.

