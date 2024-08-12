Opinión
12 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
What to do 36 hours before a storm?

On Monday morning, it was reported that Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm watch, so preparation is key to minimize risks

August 12, 2024 - 4:17 PM

Puerto Rico could expect storm conditions, such as showers, thunderstorms and winds up to 45 mph, in the next 48 hours. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
Shakira Vargas Rodríguez
By Shakira Vargas Rodríguez
Periodista de Estilos de Vida y Entretenimientoshakira.vargas@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: Access news and updates related to the potential passage of Tropical Cyclone Five through Puerto Rico for free. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

Lee este artículo en español.

At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the National Hurricane Center established that the atmospheric phenomenon, described at the moment as a powerful tropical wave, increased its winds to 35 miles per hour with more powerful gusts, and that today it could become Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Similarly, it was reported that Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm warning, which means that storm conditions, such as rain, thunderstorms and winds of up to 45 miles per hour or more are expected in the next 36 hours. This also includes the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.

What to do before the storm approaches?

You are already supposed to have emergency supplies in your home, and if you haven’t been able to, now is the time to do so. According to the American Red Cross, you should focus on the following now:

  • Remove objects that could be lifted by the wind.
  • Clean sidewalks and gutters. Clear drains on your property, as well as remove debris that is clogging storm drains.
  • Reinforce the garage door.
  • Turn the refrigerator on its coldest setting as a precautionary measure in case the power goes out. Use a cooler to avoid opening freezer or refrigerator doors.
  • Fill the bathtub with water.
  • Fill the gas tank of one of your cars.
  • Review the evacuation plan with your family and look for alternate routes to safety.
  • Charge external batteries, flashlights, fans, radios and other equipment.
  • Find out where the nearest shelter will be, whether it is for people only or one that also admits pets.

Be prepared in case you have to evacuate your residence:

  • Evacuate the area when directed by authorities and, if possible, follow planned evacuation routes.
  • Store important documents: passports, social security cards, birth certificates and deeds in a waterproof container.
  • Make an inventory of the goods in your property.
  • Leave a note advising where you are going.
  • Unplug small electrical appliances before leaving.
  • If possible, turn off the electricity, gas and water at your residence.

Make a family plan

  • Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during the emergency and if you have to evacuate.
  • Coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans.
  • Plan multiple routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as needed, and make plans for pets.
  • If you already have an emergency plan, update it and review it with family members so everyone knows what to do in an emergency.

What items should you have on hand?

  1. Enough water for three days: four liters per person per day.
  2. Enough food for three days. Suggested items include: canned meat, canned or dried fruits, canned vegetables, canned juices, peanut butter, jelly, unsalted crackers, energy or protein bars, assorted nuts, dried cereal, cookies or some other type of comfort food.
  3. Can opener
  4. Flashlights
  5. A battery-powered radio
  6. Spare batteries
  7. A first aid kit that includes: latex gloves, sterile gauze, soap or disinfectant, antibiotic ointment, burn ointment, small, medium and large adhesive band-aids, an eye cleaner, a thermometer, aspirin or analgesics, anti-diarrhea tablets, antacids, laxatives, small scissors, tweezers and petroleum jelly (petrolatum).
  8. A small fire extinguisher
  9. Whistles or whistles for each family member
  10. A seven-day supply of medicines
  11. Vitamins
  12. Multi-purpose tool with screwdriver and pliers
  13. Cell phones and chargers
  14. Family contact information
  15. Sleeping bag for each family member
  16. Extra cash
  17. An emergency blanket or blanket.
  18. A map of the area
  19. Baby supplies
  20. Supplies for pets
  21. Wet wipes
  22. A camera to document the damage caused by the storm
  23. Insect repellent
  24. Special rain gear
  25. Tools and supplies to secure your home
  26. Plastic sheeting
  27. Dust masks
  28. An extra set of house keys
  29. An extra set of car keys
  30. An emergency ladder in case you need to evacuate from the second floor
  31. Household bleach
  32. Disposable cups and plates, paper towels
  33. Activities for children
  34. Charcoal and matches, if you have a portable grill. Only use it outdoors.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Puerto Rico
Shakira Vargas Rodríguez
