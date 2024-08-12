What to do 36 hours before a storm?

On Monday morning, it was reported that Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm watch, so preparation is key to minimize risks
August 12, 2024 - 4:17 PM
At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the National Hurricane Center established that the atmospheric phenomenon, described at the moment as a powerful tropical wave, increased its winds to 35 miles per hour with more powerful gusts, and that today it could become Tropical Storm Ernesto.
Similarly, it was reported that Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm warning, which means that storm conditions, such as rain, thunderstorms and winds of up to 45 miles per hour or more are expected in the next 36 hours. This also includes the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.
You are already supposed to have emergency supplies in your home, and if you haven’t been able to, now is the time to do so. According to the American Red Cross, you should focus on the following now:
