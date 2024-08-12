Opinión
12 de agosto de 2024
84°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Tropical storm Ernesto develops on its path to the Caribbean

The system’s sustained winds increased to 40 mph

August 12, 2024 - 9:44 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Tormenta tropical Ernesto
The National Hurricane Center announced in its most recent bulletin that potential tropical cyclone five (PTC5) became Tropical Storm Ernesto. (NOAA)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: Access news and updates related to the potential passage of Tropical Cyclone Five through Puerto Rico for free. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

What you should know:

  • At 5:00 p.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC) established that the phenomenon was located at latitude 16.0 north, longitude 57.5 west. The system’s sustained winds increased to 40 mph with more powerful gusts.
  • A tropical storm warning means that in the next 36 hours Puerto Rico, including the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, could receive storm conditions such as rain, thunderstorms and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (mph) or more.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

The National Hurricane Center announced in its most recent bulletin that potential tropical cyclone five (PTC5) became Tropical Storm Ernesto this afternoon after its maximum sustained winds increased to 40 miles per hour (mph).

Earlier in the day, the agency had issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico for the possible development of the system. It was expected to become a tropical storm late Monday night.

According to the 5:00 p.m. NHC report, the center of the tropical storm was located at latitude 16.0 north, longitude 57.5 west. Meanwhile, the system was moving at a speed of 28 mph.

“A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected with some decrease in forward speed during the next two days,” read the most recent report.

In turn, the federal agency reported that a gradual strengthening of this system is expected during the next two days.

At 2:00 p.m., its center was at latitude 15.5 north, longitude 56.4 west.

At 11:00 a.m., the tropical wave was at latitude 15.1 north, longitude 55.6 west.

At 8:00 a.m., the system was at latitude 14.6 north and longitude 54.3 west while moving at 26 mph toward the west-northwest with sustained winds of 30 mph and more powerful gusts.

At 5:00 a.m., the atmospheric phenomenon was at latitude 14.4 north and longitude 52.5 west moving at 25 mph with winds of 30 mph.

Some details of PTC5 shared by the National Weather Service.
Some details of PTC5 shared by the National Weather Service. (NHC/NOAA)

According to the NHC report, this atmospheric phenomenon is expected to approach Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

Among some of the impacts that the island would receive from this storm, rains of between three to six inches of rain, with a maximum of 10 inches, are detailed.

Also, storm surge is expected to raise sea levels by one to three feet for the east coast of Puerto Rico, from San Juan to Guayama, including Vieques and Culebra.

At 8:00 p.m., the NHC will issue a special report on this phenomenon. However, if new urgent information emerges, such as the development of the tropical depression, it will be issued earlier.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Richard I. Colón BadilloArrow Icon
Periodista con especial énfasis en temas de Noticias y policiacas. Ha laborado para Noticel, El Vocero y, ahora, El Nuevo Día. Como parte de la cobertura de eventos noticiosos del diario,...
