The next 48 hours are crucial for forecasting the trajectory of a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean

While the tropical wave that could cross the Caribbean basin next week is currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the next 48 hours are crucial to determine its probability of development and trajectory, indicated Cecille Villanueva, meteorologist of the National Weather Service in San Juan (NWS).

Lee este artículo en español.

Meteorological agencies are keeping an eye on the atmospheric phenomenon that has an average probability of formation of 60%.

“Right now it is in the very center of the Atlantic. It has not yet approached us, but it is on its way. Its position is at latitude 11 degrees north and longitude 36 degrees west, which is still quite far to the east, quite removed from the Caribbean basin,” Villanueva told El Nuevo Día.

The meteorologist explained that the system is expected to be close to Puerto Rico, possibly between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday of next week.

“The most likely scenario is that we are looking at a strong tropical wave or strong tropical depression in our area. There is a low probability that it could intensify into a tropical storm near our area, and an even lower probability that it could become a category 1 hurricane″, she said.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty as to what the actual impact would be. There are models that have a little bit more awareness of the path, but it is the intensity where there is more uncertainty,” she mentioned.

The NWS expects the greatest impact of the wave in the region to be from rain, so it urges the population to be prepared for possible landslides and flooding throughout the island.

Villanueva also noted that conditions are not at all “hostile” for the development of the tropical wave.

“The waters are warm and the shear winds are low, which is favorable for development, but, on the other hand, there is dust from the Sahara, which also limits the probability of formation. We cannot say that conditions are hostile for it to develop, there are conditions in its path that could favor its development”, the expert indicated.

It is not a trajectory

During Friday, one of the graphs that the NWS produces and disseminates through the media caused confusion as it appeared to be a trajectory graph of a tropical system.

However, Villanueva clarified that it is not a trajectory forecast.

“In our last graphic that we posted at about 8:00 a.m. today (Friday), the orange shaded area above Puerto Rico does not represent a trajectory, it is too early to plot one. We try to emphasize that in the bulletin,” Villanueva said.

“What the National Hurricane Center indicates with this zone is that this is the area of potential formation of the system, but that does not mean that we already know with certainty that it will form, nor can we indicate the trajectory that it will have,” she said, while clarifying that the 60% probability that the graph speaks of is for the next 7 days.

Nevertheless, the meteorologist asked the public not to forget, as we are approaching the peak hurricane season.

“The system is indeed approaching the Caribbean basin so it is important not to lower our guard, we are entering the peak of the season,” she assured.

