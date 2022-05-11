💬See comments
Washington - President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt per person would benefit more than 329,300 residents of Puerto Rico who face financial obligations totaling $9.3 billion.
- ⎙
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - 2:45 p.m.
Washington - President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt per person would benefit more than 329,300 residents of Puerto Rico who face financial obligations totaling $9.3 billion.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: