Natural disasters damage in 2023 totaled $380 billion in global economic losses
Extreme weather events are driving up insurance premiums in Puerto Rico and worldwide
April 18, 2024 - 5:58 PM
The hurricane season will begin in a month and a half, and it is expected to bring more storms and hurricanes than in previous years. This outlook will undoubtedly impact the cost of property and casualty insurance, which is still on the rise, according to AON executives.
