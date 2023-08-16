The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has approved Nave Bank, Puerto Rico’s first digital bank and the island’s first new bank over the past two decades, as an insured financial institution.

The positive determination by the FDIC and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) came last Friday when both regulators approved the creation of the digital bank, headed by Carlos M. García, former President of the Government Development Bank (GDB) and of the now-defunct Santander Bancorp.

The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) also approved the bank.

Nave Bank expects to start operations next September and will have its headquarters and first branch on Ponce de León Avenue, in Santurce.

The new bank´s main investor is Bay Boston, the investment fund founded by García, which in the past few years has invested in some community financial services institutions or entities.

Ribbit Capital, a firm with strong bets on solutions such as Credit Karma and Nubank, and Red Ventures (RV), the firm co-founded by Puerto Rican Ric Elías with a portfolio that includes digital brands such as BankRate and CNET.

Five of the top U.S. banks -their names were not provided- and more than 20 local investors join the group of major investors.

Goodwin Procter LLP is the firm that has assisted Garcia and his team in Nave Bank’s registration process and serves as legal counsel.

Many of Nave Bank’s nearly 50 employees were trained by Forward 787, a talent development program that RV launched after Hurricane María.

García, who is also a former member of the Fiscal Oversight Board, stressed that the team recognizes “the responsibility of being the first community bank with a digital focus in Puerto Rico.”

“Our goal is to provide a customer-centric banking experience, with clear processes and driven by cutting-edge technology,” said Mariel Arraiza, Nave Bank´s Products and Consumer Banking president.

A nearly two-year process

The regulators´ approval came almost a year after parent bank Nave Holdings Inc. filed its application with the FDIC.

A month earlier, on July 19, 2022, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office authorized the bank to use its trademark, according to that office’s records.

However, the process to shape the new institution had become official in late 2021, when Nave Bank applied to become a member of the FRBNY, the unit of the U.S. central bank of which Puerto Rico’s banks are part.

In December 2022, El Nuevo Día revealed that Nave Bank had filed the application.

In submitting its application, Nave Bank reported multiple financial services contracts to regulators.

Although Puerto Rico ranks 30th in population in the United States and its territories, the number of financial institutions would be insufficient.

“Currently, the top three banks in Puerto Rico hold 92% of the island’s deposits, while the top four banks in the continental United States hold about 35% of the country’s deposits,” read the documents that Nave Bank filed with the FRBNY.

According to Nave Bank, although 66% of Puerto Rico’s population has a smartphone and 72% has access to the Internet, only 54% use online banking services.

The bank told regulators that they are interested in making a difference in a market where institutions rely on “onerous fees and higher interest rates than those offered in the U.S. mainland.”

“The lack of affordable products combined with high smartphone and internet penetration rates in Puerto Rico represent a market that is eager to embrace a bank that offers a convenient, low-cost financial solution,” Nave Bank argued to receive approval.