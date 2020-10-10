Washington D.C./San Juan - Justin Peterson, managing partner of a company that until mid-2018 represented bondholders of Puerto Rico, announced that President Donald Trump entrusted him to bring “transparency and efficiency” to the Oversight Board.

“I want to help him do that,” Peterson told The Wall Street Journal.

The Board announced Thursday evening that former Judge Arthur González had resigned from his position in the entity and thus recognized Peterson’s appointment. The White House had advanced that with the appointment of the DCI Group managing director it was replacing Gonález, who was a federal bankruptcy judge and played a key role in the Board’s legal decisions.

“It’s hard to judge whether or not the budgets (of Puerto Rico) are balanced because the Board is not transparent with the numbers,” Peterson said.

At the same time, he accused the Board of hindering the debt restructuring process. “If we move past bankruptcy, then investment will return. Capital will return. And the board, frankly more than any other institution, has been what’s stood in the way of doing that,” he said.

Yesterday, however, in an official Board statement, Peterson showed a conciliatory tone. “I’m honored to serve President Trump and the people of the United States, especially those residing in Puerto Rico. I am eager to get right to work using my position on the Board to help President Trump bring jobs, development, and investment to the island,” he said.

In an official statement, the Board noted that Peterson leads the DCI Group’s energy practice and that “has advised senior executives in the oil and natural gas industry for more than two decades. His portfolio of work includes directing campaigns for the successful development of energy-related infrastructure projects”.

Board Chairperson David Skeel welcomed Peterson: "We look forward to working alongside Justin Peterson to advance the Board’s mission, as mandated by PROMESA. “His wealth of experience should certainly prove to be an important asset in the Oversight Board’s continuing efforts to restore fiscal responsibility, transparency, and economic growth for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico,” he said.

According to political sources, immediately after his appointment was announced, Peterson – DCI Group managing partner - held conversations with the Board. The sources also indicated that Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, who has supported President Trump’s reelection, was informed of Peterson’s appointment before the Board members. The governor has not responded to a request for information.

An appointment raises alarm

Peterson’s appointment - which does not require confirmation by the U.S. Senate - has raised alarm among Democrats, who claim he has a conflict of interest because of the work he did for general obligations bondholders and against the island’s government. Commissioner Jennifer González also criticized him.

From DCI, Peterson coordinated bondholders' campaigns to discredit the governments of Alejandro García Padilla and Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.

Eight organizations linked to the Puerto Rican diaspora indicated that, after four years of denouncing other conflicts of interest in the Board, Peterson “embodies some of our worst nightmares.”

“As a managing partner of DCI Group, Peterson has actively lobbied to oppose comprehensive bankruptcy protections and advised hedge fund bondholders that have pushed for exorbitant debt payments as the people of Puerto Rico struggle to recover from hurricanes, earthquakes, and a pandemic,” stated a statement by Boricuas Unidos en la Diaspora, the Center for Popular Democracy, Construyamos Otro Acuerdo, Diáspora en Resistencia, Latino Justice PRLDEF, Diáspora en Acción, Hedge Clippers, and VAMOS.

They stressed that “from the brutal austerity policies that closed schools, crippled hospitals, and forced hundreds of thousands to leave their homeland, to the preferential treatment of banks connected to the members of the board, FOMB has become an existential threat to the people in Puerto Rico.”