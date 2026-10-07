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7 de octubre de 2026
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prima:New Fortress Energy says it is working to bring the Amur River into the port of San Juan

Since the weekend, the tanker has been stranded several miles off the coast following a decision by the company

October 7, 2026 - 11:11 PM

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The manager of the NFE terminal in Puerto Rico, Carlos Faris, identified the conglomerate’s CEO, Zak Ahmed, as the person who must approve the tanker’s entry. (Carlos Rivera Giusti/GFR Media)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Representatives from New Fortress Energy (NFE) in Puerto Rico confirmed on Tuesday that they had initiated the necessary procedures for the tanker Amur River to enter the San Juan Bay with its cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG), following three weeks of disputes with the port pilots and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), but at the conclusion of a public hearing held by the House of Representatives, they acknowledged that they had not received authorization from their corporate executives in New York.

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New Fortress EnergyGas licuadoGas naturalAEEEnergía eléctricaGeneración de energíaNegociado de Energía de Puerto RicoCámara de Representantes de Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
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