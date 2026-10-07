Representatives from New Fortress Energy (NFE) in Puerto Rico confirmed on Tuesday that they had initiated the necessary procedures for the tanker Amur River to enter the San Juan Bay with its cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG), following three weeks of disputes with the port pilots and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), but at the conclusion of a public hearing held by the House of Representatives, they acknowledged that they had not received authorization from their corporate executives in New York.