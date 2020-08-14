Instead of promising "zero blackouts", the acting executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Efrán Paredes, promised yesterday a "rapid response" in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits the island and leaves thousands without power, as happened at the end of July with Isaiah.

On that occasion - and when Isaiah had not even made landfall in Puerto Rico - more than 500,000 customers were left in the dark, and even Governor Wanda Vázquez raised questions about that. Restoring the service took almost a week, and then José Ortiz resigned as PREPA’s executive director. The public utility’s leadership, however, alleged that his resignation “was a coincidence”.

Paredes, who took office on Aug. 6, said it would be irresponsible of him to say that the service would not be affected by a new cyclone, as "everything will depend" on the magnitude.

"We cannot predict what will happen because there is an infinite number of possibilities, but what we can anticipate or guarantee is the response to the event, and we will react as soon as possible to restore the service," he said in his first interview with El Nuevo Día.

He added that as the peak of the hurricane season is so close (September), "we are in line with the warehouses and they are full of materials".

He also recalled that "we have emergency contracts already signed with four local companies so that they can start working right the next day (after the event) and support our people (employees)".

Paredes, who has worked at PREPA for 20 years and before assuming as interim executive director was the Planning and Environmental Protection director, agreed with Ortiz when he pointed out that most of the outages reported during Isaiah were caused by pruning problems.

"It is a historical problem and we are aware of it, but we also have a resource situation; few human resources to work with and few monetary resources to execute," he said.

However, from January 2019 to date, PREPA has allocated $37.5 million in five contracts, awarded to four companies, for the pruning and maintenance of vegetation on power lines. The companies recruited are Perfect Integrated Solutions ($5.5 million), Master Link ($14 million), DCR Emergency Services ($9 million), and Xpert's ($9 million).

After Isaiah, the director of PREPA's Restructuring and Fiscal Affairs, Fernando Padilla, admitted that the companies have only completed between 22 percent and 23 percent of the work on the more than 600 miles of lines assigned. Even so, he said he was satisfied with their work.

The Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (UTIER, Spanish acronym), the main union in PREPA, has claimed that private contracting is more expensive than internal resources.

Asked about this, Paredes indicated that he asked for an "assessment" or evaluation of "where they (the companies) are and what they are doing," and hopes to have the results next week.

"These companies support us to address this situation, but it's thousands and thousands of miles [of power lines]. We are aware of the situation and that's why I asked for an assessment," he said.

PREPA's transmission system consists of 2,478 miles of 230,000, 115,000 and 38,000 volt lines. Meanwhile, distribution lines total about 31,446 air miles and 1,723 underground.

According to Paredes, as part of the evaluation he requested, private companies must identify, in each district of PREPA, the "most critical feeders" or lines that require priority attention. "Each district has its own peculiarities and we will address them with our own and external resources," he said.

It could be s short-term position

On the other hand, Paredes, who was approved by PREPA Governing Board with an annual salary of $170,000, said he is aware that his new position may be for a short period. Not only was he appointed as interim director, but in the November general elections, there could be a change of command at La Fortaleza, which would mean, in turn, a new director for PREPA.

Last week, when Paredes' appointment was announced, PREPA´s Governing Board said they were still evaluating candidates to appoint a CEO.

Given this reality, the official stressed that his short-term priority is "to be up to date in the response exercise" to the potential impact of a tropical storm. The hurricane season extends at least until 30 November.

"Another priority," he said, is that the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau approves the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP). The IRP is the document that details all the resources needed to cover the island's energy demand, in this case, for 20 years.

"The Bureau should be issuing its verdict in the next few days and we will be implementing it. My role is to establish the plans that will help us have a better power system, better customer service, and establish a better service guarantee during atmospheric disturbances," he said.

Paredes also added that he has the support of PREPA´s Governing Board to “find the most efficient way to do things. That means that all personnel under his supervision “are under evaluation” and that there could be management changes “where we see problems”.