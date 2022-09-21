Washington D.C. - New York Attorney General Letitia James called on federal authorities yesterday to investigate power outages in Puerto Rico and the performance of LUMA Energy.

“Not only is the frequency of outages problematic, but the duration is also a growing concern,” James said in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick.

James argued that the continuing outages adversely affect the health care system, schools, and courts, and impose a burden on businesses. The Department of Energy is leading the analysis of the Puerto Rico 100 plan, which seeks to develop guidelines for the island to have an energy system centered on renewable energy sources.

“According to Puerto Ric’s Energy Bureau, since January there has been an increase in overall outage duration per customer every month, with outages lasting more than 21 hours at every instance,” she added.

At a time when most Puerto Ricans remain in the dark, due to Hurricane Fiona, James recalled that it has been five years since Hurricanes Irma and María and that the island’s government has nearly $9.5 billion in funds available to modernize and strengthen the grid.

“While I fully support relief efforts underway to help Puerto Rico, I am convinced that we need long-term structural support for the island, not just band-aids that take us from one crisis to the next,” said the New York State Attorney General.

“I am calling for a federal investigation into LUMA and for critical upgrades and system improvements so that Puerto Ricans are never again left in the dark. Together, we must continue to fight for long-term fixes to stabilize and strengthen Puerto Rico and stand in solitary with our brothers and sisters on the island,” James added.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres (N.Y.) led yesterday a request to the Biden administration to speed up the power grid rebuilding process.

Torres’ letter - signed by Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington D.C.; Puerto Rican Democrat Representative Darren Soto, and Democrat John Larson - is addressed to Secretary Granholm, Administrator Criswell, and Housing (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge.

The federal lawmakers stated that nowhere is the legacy of María more clear than in the power grid’s chronic failures, the system is in accelerated deterioration.

The representatives said they called on FEMA, HUD, DOE, and all relevant agencies to come together and make every effort imaginable to speed up the power grid rebuilding process and that the grid has become the most serious infrastructure need in the United States. They added that the power grid is so damaged that any natural disaster, such as Hurricane Fiona, spawns a man-made disaster of power outages. It is so damaged that even a Category 1 hurricane is enough to plunge an island of more than three million into darkness, they added.

The federal lawmakers noted that while they applaud the emergency declaration issued by President Joe Biden, the federal government cannot limit itself to just responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

They told DOE, HUD and FEMA officials that the people of Puerto Rico deserve the same reliable electricity service as the rest of the United States.