prima:No guarantees that the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau will approve Genera PR incentive plan this fiscal year

The regulator indicated that the proposal submitted does not meet all contractual requirements.

April 18, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Updated At

Updated on April 18, 2024 - 2:59 PM

The Energy Bureau, headed by Edison Avilés Deliz, scheduled a hearing for May 23 and set June 7 as the deadline for the submission of public comments. (David Villafañe/)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Faced with the delay in the process of approving the Genera PR fuel optimization plan, the president of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB), Edison Avilés Deliz, denied that the regulator was working under “pressure” to approve an economic incentive model before the end of the fiscal year, even when the opposite result could prevent the generation operator from claiming the contractual bonuses related to potential savings.

