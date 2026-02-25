Not suitable for swimmers: swell causes waves of up to 10 feet on north coast beaches

A north swell is already impacting the region and maintaining dangerous conditions on several beaches in Puerto Rico, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to meteorologist María Novoa, of the SNM, local buoys reflect a significant increase in the swell, which confirms that the event is already present in Atlantic waters.

Currently, a heavy surf warning is in effect for all north-facing beaches from Rincon to Fajardo.

“This implies breaking waves of around 10 feet. Coastal erosion effects could also be seen in vulnerable areas,” warned Novoa.

He also indicated that there is a high risk of sea currents in several areas, including Cabo Rojo, Vieques and Culebra.

“The swell is already present. It is important that people know that the conditions on the beaches are not suitable for bathers. We recommend that they opt for a beach further south, south-central or southeast of the island,” he said.

The meteorologist also warned about the danger of staying in rocky areas.

“Some people think, ‘I’m not going in the water, but I climb on the rocks.’ But the wave can still break in that area. We’ve already had a lot of tragedies in the little bit this year,” he stressed.

Similarly, a warning remains in effect for small boat operators in offshore and Atlantic coastal waters, as well as in the Mona and Anegada passages.

Regarding the weather, Novoa anticipated a brief improvement in the atmospheric pattern. However, during the afternoon, the greatest potential for the development of isolated showers is expected in western sectors, without ruling out rain activity in eastern areas.

