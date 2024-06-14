“While private operators fail to get results, the physical, emotional and economic cost to consumers increases,” said the Puerto Rican congresswoman
June 14, 2024 - 5:20 PM
Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez on Friday asked the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to extend to Puerto Rico the federal tool that would allow calculating the duration and frequency of blackouts, in order to demand more forcefully that the companies in charge of the electrical grid be accountable to Puerto Ricans and government authorities.
