14 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Nydia Velázquez asks Federal Energy for a mechanism that allows to know the frequency of blackouts to demand accountability

"While private operators fail to get results, the physical, emotional and economic cost to consumers increases," said the Puerto Rican congresswoman

June 14, 2024 - 5:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Nydia Velázquez asks Federal Energy for a tool to hold private electricity system operators accountable. (J. Scott Applewhite)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez on Friday asked the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to extend to Puerto Rico the federal tool that would allow calculating the duration and frequency of blackouts, in order to demand more forcefully that the companies in charge of the electrical grid be accountable to Puerto Ricans and government authorities.

Tags
Nydia VelázquezLUMA EnergyGenera PR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
