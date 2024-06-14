Opinión
14 de junio de 2024
prima:Ritchie Torres and Jenniffer González request federal intervention in response to power grid crisis

Federal lawmakers called for a comprehensive plan and emergency assistance from the Department of Energy, including “collaborations with states, utilities and other agencies”

June 14, 2024 - 2:10 PM

On Wednesday, 350,000 subscribers were left without electricity due to a power outage, prompting Governor Pedro Pierluisi to activate the National Guard and order an investigation into what happened. (dennis.rivera@gmail.com)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres and the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, officially demanded Thursday that the federal government intervene in the most recent crisis of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid and draw up an “integral plan” to stabilize it and speed up its modernization, after days marked by breakdowns and severe blackouts.

LUMA EnergyGenera PRJenniffer GonzálezRitchie Torres
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
