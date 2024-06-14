Federal lawmakers called for a comprehensive plan and emergency assistance from the Department of Energy, including “collaborations with states, utilities and other agencies”
Federal lawmakers called for a comprehensive plan and emergency assistance from the Department of Energy, including “collaborations with states, utilities and other agencies”
June 14, 2024 - 2:10 PM
Washington D.C. - Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres and the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, officially demanded Thursday that the federal government intervene in the most recent crisis of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid and draw up an “integral plan” to stabilize it and speed up its modernization, after days marked by breakdowns and severe blackouts.
