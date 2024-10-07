The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has begun an investigation—potentially leading to fines, sanctions, or referrals—into why the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) did not report to the OIG that it retained Luis R. González Rosario, a career employee of the oversight agency. González Rosario has been kept in a position of trust since the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration and continues under the current administration of Pedro Pierluisi.