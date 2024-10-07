Opinión
Raúl Juliá
7 de octubre de 2024
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
prima:Office of Inspector General initiates investigation after reinstatement of Undersecretary of Education at DTOP

The agency led by Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega did not report that it retained Luis González Rosario, who has held a position of trust since 2017

October 7, 2024 - 11:39 AM

Inspector General Ivelisse Torres Rivera said that the DTOP certified on two occasions that it only had four internal auditors in the Internal Audit Office, and excluded Luis R. González Rosario. (David Villafañe)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has begun an investigation—potentially leading to fines, sanctions, or referrals—into why the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) did not report to the OIG that it retained Luis R. González Rosario, a career employee of the oversight agency. González Rosario has been kept in a position of trust since the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration and continues under the current administration of Pedro Pierluisi.

