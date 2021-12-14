Only 16.7 percent of the island´s population, the equivalent of 548,775 people, had received the COVID-19 booster vaccine by last Friday.

Additionally, according to the most recent COVID-19 Vaccine Report for Puerto Rico, 77,208 children 5-11-years old had received at least one dose of the vaccine also by last Friday, and 464 children under 5 have already received the two doses and are fully vaccinated.

The government’s goal was to vaccinate more than 220,000 children in this age group with the first dose by tomorrow, December 15, and with the second dose by January 15, 2022.

The government had considered using the National Guard to vaccinate this population before February, as it will be a requirement for children to be vaccinated before they can return to classes.

PUBLICIDAD

However, last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withdrew the National Guard’s authorization as a provider of COVID-19 vaccines, after determining that they violated at least two provisions of the agreement by vaccinating children under 12 years old when there was still no authorization for the vaccination of this group.

There are several providers and health centers that vaccinate the pediatric population throughout the island, including the VOCES coalition, at Plaza Las Americas, and the Puerto Rico College of Physicians and Surgeons, at the Mall of San Juan. This Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., at the Convention Center, in Miramar, there will be a mass vaccination event, in which, in addition to the booster doses, vaccines will be administered to children 5-11years old.

The vaccine for children 5-11 years old is the Pfizer vaccine, but with a different dosage than the one used for children 12 and older.

To be fully inoculated, children must receive two doses of this vaccine, three weeks apart.