Raúl Juliá
12 de septiembre de 2024
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Only 70 out of 9,000 in five years: government fleet replacement with hybrid or electric cars stalls despite legal mandate

The State has faced multiple challenges, such as unit availability and infrastructure shortages, to comply with a 2019 statute, according to ASG, but experts point to “lack of will”

September 12, 2024 - 1:15 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In three to four weeks, the first 10 electric vehicles will join the government fleet as part of a pilot project at the Public Buildings Authority. In the photo, part of the acquired hybrid fleet. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticias

Five years after the law mandating that the government acquire only hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles—aimed at reducing the impact of climate change—the government has replaced only 70 vehicles out of its public fleet of over 9,000 units”, according to Karla Mercado Rivera, head of the General Services Administration (GSA).

