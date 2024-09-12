The State has faced multiple challenges, such as unit availability and infrastructure shortages, to comply with a 2019 statute, according to ASG, but experts point to “lack of will”
The State has faced multiple challenges, such as unit availability and infrastructure shortages, to comply with a 2019 statute, according to ASG, but experts point to “lack of will”
September 12, 2024 - 1:15 PM
Five years after the law mandating that the government acquire only hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles—aimed at reducing the impact of climate change—the government has replaced only 70 vehicles out of its public fleet of over 9,000 units”, according to Karla Mercado Rivera, head of the General Services Administration (GSA).
