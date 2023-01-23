The 2020 Community Survey published by the Census shows that there are municipalities such as Añasco, Vieques, and others in the center such as Corozal, Comerío, and Barranquitas that have only between 23 percent and 40 percent of households with broadband access.
The 2020 Community Survey published by the Census shows that there are municipalities such as Añasco, Vieques, and others in the center such as Corozal, Comerío, and Barranquitas that have only between 23 percent and 40 percent of households with broadband access. (Shutterstock)

There are still half a million families on the island without broadband access, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimates. The local government estimates the figure could be much higher.

💬See comments