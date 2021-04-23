The Oversight Board authorized the release of $24.4 million that had been withheld once the Education Department successfully implemented a new automated employee attendance system.

However, the Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko informed the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that $5.6 million will not be returned to Education’s payroll budget because of delays in implementing the time & attendance system and because the agency implemented a mass approval process to handle discrepancies in payrolls paid on February 28 and March 15.

Last January, the fiscal entity announced it would withhold $30 million of the funds allocated for the Education Department’s payroll, as it concluded that the agency continued to pay the salaries of former employees.

The Oversight Board has confirmed that the mass approval process has been discontinued by PRDE as of the pay period ended March 31, 2021. As such, the Oversight Board hereby authorizes OMB to release the adjusted amount of $24,402,485 and transfer back to PRDE’s FY2,” reads a letter by Jaresko sent on April 16 to OMB executive director Juan Carlos Blanco and former Education secretary-designate Elba Aponte Santos.

Last year, the Board revealed that the Education Department paid $84.2 million over 13 years to 17,500 former employees due to failures in its systems to correctly record the attendance of its employees. The agency indicated in September that it had only been able to recover about $3.6 million.

Although the new Time and Attendance (T&A) system was implemented last year, the Board found that only during the first two weeks of January, Education allegedly issued overpayments for some $27.3 million.