With more than 20 years of experience in the music scenes of Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, the Puerto Rican artist continues to make his way in music with his solo project
December 27, 2024 - 2:38 PM
With more than 20 years of experience in the music scenes of Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, the Puerto Rican artist continues to make his way in music with his solo project
December 27, 2024 - 2:38 PM
Pachy García was assaulted by the memory. As time went by, the desire to be home continued to grow. He has been living in the city of Los Angeles for 12 years and still misses the humid breezes of the Caribbean, the freedom to let off steam with the waves of the sea and the human mischief that is unleashed even in the simplest conversations.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: