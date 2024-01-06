The name of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who deposited part of his money in two of the leading Puerto Rican banks, Banco Popular and FirstBank, continues to resonate publicly after Loretta Preska, U.S. District Court Judge in t the Southern District of New York, ordered to unseal court documents that were part of Epstein´s case.

The series of documents being unsealed are part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and a chief recruiter of young women for the financier. The parties settled in 2017. After the Miami Herald newspaper filed a lawsuit requesting to unseal the documents, on December 18, 2023, Preska issued her order and noted that most of the information included in the documents had already been released.

The bank accounts in Puerto Rico were not the only connection between the financier – who faced trafficking and sexual abuse charges of dozens of teenage girls in the United States - and the Caribbean. The U.S. tycoon owned luxurious mansions and even his private hideaway island, Little St. James, which, according to victim’s testimonies and investigations carried out by federal agencies, was used to cover for more than a decade a network of sexual crimes against young girls.

Epstein´s fortune was estimated at $500 million, and the Daily Mail reported in 2019, that he had a $ 50 million trust in the Deutsche Bank.

“After Deutsche Bank ended their relationship with Epstein in 2018, the source says the $ 50 million trust was transferred to an account at FirstBank Puerto Rico,” read the British newspaper story.

The documents also revealed that the financier used both Puerto Rican banks for his main banking operations, according to MailOnline.

El Nuevo Día sought to confirm when the accounts were open and the amount deposited but by press time, no information was provided. However, in 2020, FirstBank confirmed the opening of the account in one of its branches in the Virgin Islands.

“FirstBank opened an account at the request of the attorney for Jeffrey Epstein’s executors. This account is under the oversight of the U.S. Virgin Islands Court and its funds are intended to respond to the claims filed by Epstein’s victims,” said Lawrence Odell, then FirstBank’s legal counsel.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to Florida charges of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution

In July 2019, he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors. Shortly after that, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center from suicide.

Judge ordered new documents to be unsealed

Judge Loretta Preska of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York ordered the release of some 19 sealed court records, totaling 328 pages, part of the lawsuit against Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for charges connecting her with the recruitment of teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

The release of the records on the federal PACER system began last Wednesday, and the files contain names of public figures, which were already public after the release of documents related to other lawsuits filed against Epstein.

These names include high-profile figures and politicians, such as former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, who was sued by Giuffre in 2021.

The parties settled in 2022, and the case did not proceed to trial.

According to her deposition, Giuffre said she was directed to have sex with Prince Andrew. The prince denied the claim. And according to ABC News, Giuffre had also claimed having seen former President Clinton on Epstein’s private island, at dinners and other interactions.

So far, new allegations have come to light against the tycoon or his associates. Similarly, other political figures and celebrities named in this, and other lawsuits have not been charged or investigated.

The names of more than 150 prominent figures, including investors, politicians, and artists, related to or mentioned in legal proceedings against Epstein and his sex trafficking network, are expected to be made public.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Although there are still gaps about how Epstein built his fortune so fast, his ties with other investors and politicians were key to expanding his bank account and his countless luxuries.

According to some reports, despite having dropped out of college, Epstein began his career teaching Math and Physics at the esteemed Dalton School in New York.

He left the classrooms to make his way in investment banking in 1976 at Bear Stearn, where he became a partner and expanded his network of contacts.

In 1982, he created his own investment firm, J. Epstein and Co., which only accepted clients with over $1 billion in assets, a firm that led to his financial success.