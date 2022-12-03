Washington D.C. - Pedro Pierluisi filed a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari before the U.S. Supreme Court requesting that the Fiscal Oversight Board establish rules to determine when Puerto Rico legislation is inconsistent with the fiscal plan.

The governor also requests that the highest U.S. court define what the standards should be for the court to review the Oversight’s decisions.

For the governor of Puerto Rico, in this case, the “foundations of Puerto Rico’s self-rule” that remained alive after PROMESA Act was approved in 2016 are called into question. PROMESA imposed the Board to oversee the financial decisions of the island’s government authorities and created a territorial bankruptcy system to restructure the public debt.

Governor Pierluisi and the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) ask the U.S. Supreme Court to “review the judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in this case”. That court ruled out that the Board’s decisions had been “arbitrary or capricious” leaving without effect four statutes approved by the Puerto Rican government.

For Pierluisi and the FAFAA, the “First Circuit ostensibly held that Board actions are subject to arbitrary-and-capricious review yet failed to hold the Board to that standard’s most basic requirements,” since the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the fiscal entity is a Puerto Rican entity. They added that Puerto Rico law provides that “the findings of fact of the decisions of the agencies shall be upheld by the court if they are based upon substantial evidence contained in the administrative files.”

According to the governor, the Board should be required “to describe any criteria or standard for what makes a law significantly inconsistent with the fiscal plan” or for what “impairs or defeats the purposes of PROMESA”.

“If allowed to stand, the First Circuit’s decision will thwart PROMESA’s protections for Puerto Rican democracy and call into question the foundations of Puerto Rico’s self-rule,” said the governor and the FAFAA in the Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed November 18.

Governor Pierluisi questions that the Board invalidated four laws without detailing how these laws were inconsistent with the fiscal plan. He also requested the U.S. Supreme Court to establish standards to review the fiscal entity’s decisions.

In the petition, the governor also asks about the Board’s criteria to reject 3 laws in 2019: Act 82 to create the “Office of the Regulatory Commissioner of the Administrators of Pharmacy Services and Benefits Managers”; Act 138 to amend Puerto Rico’s Insurance Code, and Act 176 to amend the Puerto Rico Government Human Resources Administration and Transformation Act. The governor completes the list with the rejection too Act 27-2020 to amend Puerto Rico’s Incentives Code.

“The Court should grant certiorari to determine the standard of review governing Board decisions under PROMESA and which core principles of administrative law this standard incorporates. Without this Court’s intervention, policy decisions by Puerto Rico’s elected Government will be overruled by an unelected federal body with no meaningful backstop of judicial review,” reads the Petition.

“PROMESA confers important fiscal-management powers on the Board, including the power to develop fiscal plans in concert with Puerto Rico’s elected Government,” said Pierluisi in defending the autonomy of the government of Puerto Rico, compared to those of the states. But he adds that “PROMESA also reserves political authority to the elected Government and ensures that the Government may continue to exercise the policymaking authority crucial to Puerto Rico’s framework of democratic government”.

Luis Marini Biaggi and Carolina Velaz Rivero of Marini Pietrantoni; and John Rapisardi, William Sushon and Peter Friedman, of O’Melveny & Myers are the attorneys representing the governor and FAFAA in this petition.