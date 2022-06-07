Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials announced yesterday the approval of 15 projects aimed at restoring the island’s power generation, transmission, and distribution system.

These projects total a $107 million investment through FEMA recovery funds and $9.2 million in mitigation funding through the federal agency, said José G. Baquero, Disaster Recovery coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“On behalf of FEMA, we are very pleased with the progress we are making, the work, and the team,” Baquero said at a press conference.

In 2020, the federal government allocated $10.5 billion for the power grid restoration. Therefore, the $107 million represents only 1 percent of the total package Puerto Rico received for a new power grid.

Still, Pierluisi said the island was entering a “new chapter” in the power grid renewal. “We are already beginning the reconstruction of the power grid. It is no longer words it has already begun,” he said.

The governor specified that the total number of projects for the power grid is 216 and should be ready in eight years.

When asked if he is pleased with the total of projects approved, since the percentage only represents 6.9 percent of the total planned almost five years after Hurricane María hit the island, the governor said that this is not the right way to look at the matter.

“It’s just that these works did not start five years ago. It is not fair to evaluate this that way. For the first four years, not to mention almost all five, what we had were emergency projects that have permanently improved the system,” he said.

“Here, what we are rather talking about is the redesign of Puerto Rico’s entire power grid. Redesign and reconstruction,” he stressed

Besides, Pierluisi noted that another 21 projects already submitted for FEMA evaluation will soon be added to the 15 projects already approved. “They should be approved in a matter of two or three months. We’ll be talking about 36 (projects in total),” he said.

“These projects take time because we want to do them right. I know that, at the highest level of the federal government, they see this teamwork with very good eyes,” insisted the governor.

He also assured that there will be an “exponential increase” in projects to improve the power grid, which is still fragile. “Now, this takes its own course. FEMA will be reimbursing costs to both LUMA and PREPA, and LUMA and PREPA with their design teams will continue submitting scopes of work to eventually reach the 216 I mentioned,” he explained.

The governor also stressed that poles and transmission lines cannot be changed without planning and succession.

“This is a very serious thing. This is not just coming here, and making it sound nice, (saying) ‘don’t worry, in two months we are going to change the whole system’. This is going to take years, but it will be consistently carried out,” he stressed.

The works

The 15 projects approved by FEMA include transmission and distribution improvements to the Cataño substation, the Manatí substation, distribution feeders in Ponce (two projects), Caguas, and Arecibo, and installing lights in Aguada, Lajas, Guánica, Luquillo and Maunabo.

Regarding generation, the projects include the hydro gas plant in Mayagüez, the Aguirre generation plant in units 1 and 2 and the infrastructure of Cambalache and Aguirre.

When asked if the island is prepared for the hurricane season, Pierluisi said: “That depends on the nature of the event. There are hurricanes and hurricanes.”

However, he stressed improvements to vegetation pruning, although the system is still “fragile and old.”

Shay Bahramirad, director of Engineering and Asset Management at LUMA Energy, said that these municipalities were selected considering elements such as the condition of the lighting structures, crime rate, population, and tourism. The condition of the poles was also considered, she said. “There are 22,000 streetlights in those five municipalities that are going to be repaired or restored,” the director said.

“San Juan is in the second stage,” Bahramirad mentioned. In the rest of the island, excluding these five municipalities, there are more than 500,000 lights to be evaluated and repaired, he explained.

Problems with materials

Meanwhile, Baquero revealed that problems have arisen with the acquisition of equipment or materials such as transformers and switches because buying them has been “very complicated”. For this reason, he said, FEMA will be approving - $650 million - the purchase of this equipment for projects that have not even been approved yet.

Meanwhile, Manuel Laboy, executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), said that there are 27 reimbursement requests -totaling $81 million- before FEMA for consideration intended for permanent work on the power grid.

“In total, between the categories of emergency, permanent work, and administrative expenses, as of today (yesterday), $1.642 million has been disbursed to the Authority,” Laboy said.

“Certainly, most of that work is emergency work, but it is important that this money is reimbursed because they can refinance the reconstruction work with those reimbursements,” he added.

For PREPA Director Josué Colón assured, the reimbursements they receive, they can have the money to continue carrying out the projects.

The governor stressed throughout the press conference that this is a “common front” that involves the federal government “at the highest level”. Last week, Pierluisi met with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Housing Chief Marcia Fudge in Washington D.C.

By the end of June, the federal Department of Energy will present the government with four alternatives for the island to reach the goal of generating 40 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, Pierluisi said.