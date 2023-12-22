Pedro Pierluisi said that his administration has given "stability" to the country.
Pedro Pierluisi said that his administration has given "stability" to the country. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

Pedro Pierluisi said in 2024 he will focus his efforts on promoting social initiatives that, in his opinion, have been neglected for decades, and which include aspects such as mental health, violence, and elderly care.

