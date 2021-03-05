Washington, D.C. - Governor Pedro Pierluisi held meetings this week with White House and Congressional officials on economic issues and the bill filed in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico.

The meetings included advisors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Senators Ben Cardin (Maryland), Jon Ossoff (Georgia) and Bob Casey (Pennsylvania), and the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Democrat Richard Neal (Massachusetts).

The conversation with White House officials included White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, the director of the administration’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, domestic policy official Carmel Martín, and White House deputy cabinet secretary, Cristóbal Alex.

Pierluisi, who returned to San Juan yesterday, said he advocated for equality in the Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Child Dependent Credit (CTC), and Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) programs.

As for Medicaid, according to La Fortaleza, the governor addressed the issue of the need for a fair and permanent allocation and Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés request to give the Puerto Rico government three years to implement changes to Act 154-2010, which established a tax on foreign companies that collects about $1.9 billion annually.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden supports “legislation to ensure residents of Puerto Rico have access to Social Security benefits,”. However, to a question about what this administration is thinking regarding a challenge filed by the Donald Trump administration to a decision that would have allowed Puerto Ricans to receive supplemental Social Security income, she answered that the Department of Justice “would, of course, be able to speak to more effectively than we would on the Supreme Court case.”

Asked about the statehood proposals for the island and Washington D.C., Psaki said that the “President supports a referendum in Puerto Rico for the people of Puerto Rico deciding the path forward. On D.C. statehood, he certainly supports and has long supported D.C. statehood.”

Pierluisi indicated he discussed the status issue with Pelosi’s advisors, among other matters, after Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Fla.) and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González (D-Wash.) introduced a bill in favor of a process to admit Puerto Rico as a state following a new statehood referendum.

“It is time for Congress to act,” Pierluisi said.

On the other hand, more than 80 local and national organizations from the United States and Puerto Rico urged yesterday top congressional leaders to “support and prioritize the passage of the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act” to be introduced by Puerto Ricans Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez which they described as as “self-determination process that is fair and inclusive of all non-territorial options.”

“The 117th Congress has a historic opportunity to put an end to 123 years of colonialism in Puerto Rico and jump-start a process of self-determination for its people,” the organizations stated in a letter sent to Pelosi and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

The organizations signing the letter include the 2 million-member Service Employees International Union (SEIU), National Urban League, Indivisible, Open Society Policy Center, Our Revolution, Power 4 Puerto Rico, Center for Popular Democracy, Vamos en la Diáspora, Hedge Clippers, Faith in Action and Boricuas Unidos en la Diáspora.