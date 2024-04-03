Opinión
4 de abril de 2024
78°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Pedro Pierluisi refines his campaign speech in the State of the Commonwealth Message: “There are those who do not want to see the work and prefer to criticize”

The governor spoke for over an hour and claimed the economic recovery and infrastructure reconstruction as his administration´s achievements

April 3, 2024 - 7:51 PM

On at least seven occasions Pedro Pierluisi repeated the phrase "because we are doing what had not been done for years". (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
By

With the primary race as a backdrop, Governor Pedro Pierluisi delivered the last State of the Commonwealth Address of his administration Tuesday night. The speech lasted a little more than an hour and included many references to the results he attributed to his administration’s efforts and, above all, he defended the pace of the island’s infrastructure reconstruction efforts and the economy, one of the most critical points of the campaign.

