The governor spoke for over an hour and claimed the economic recovery and infrastructure reconstruction as his administration´s achievements
April 3, 2024 - 7:51 PM
With the primary race as a backdrop, Governor Pedro Pierluisi delivered the last State of the Commonwealth Address of his administration Tuesday night. The speech lasted a little more than an hour and included many references to the results he attributed to his administration’s efforts and, above all, he defended the pace of the island’s infrastructure reconstruction efforts and the economy, one of the most critical points of the campaign.
