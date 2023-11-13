Pedro Pierluisi said Florida state senators should join pro-statehood bills "if they are going to be responsive to the wishes of their constituents".
Pedro Pierluisi said Florida state senators should join pro-statehood bills "if they are going to be responsive to the wishes of their constituents". (Carlos Rivera Giusti)

Washington D.C. - Pedro Pierluisi thinks he has until July to begin - by decree - the call for a local plebiscite based on the congressional bills he supports and that exclude the current territorial status.

💬See comments