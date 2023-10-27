The chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, Republican Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, has opposed the legislation.
Washington D.C. - Three Republicans have joined as co-sponsors of H.R. 2757, the bill seeking a federally binding plebiscite between statehood, independence and sovereignty in free association.

